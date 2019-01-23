Yellow Vests Protesters Prepare to Run in French EU Elections

Source: Yellow Vests Protesters Prepare Run in French EU Elections – Bloomberg

+ Some believe the limited coverage of this truly astounding historical movement was downplayed by the liberal media because it doesn’t fit the narrative about the urgency of climate change. I’m not sure if this is correct or complete but coverage was indeed limited in Canada, where PM Trudeau wants to impose a carbon tax on top of existing – and hefty – taxes at the gas pump.

Not to say that Trudeau is a virtual dictator who rules the media with an iron fist. That would be far too simplistic a scenario for Canada. Canada is a place where ideology rules. And the overall ideology among those riding the government gravy train – based on the people’s taxes – seems to be in favor of downplaying the Yellow Vests.

There is a movement of Yellow Vests in Western Canada. And I bet most readers didn’t even know that.

In any case, I urge readers to watch the Yellow Vest videos at YouTube. I was transfixed by what happened just before Xmas. And the Yellow Vests are still active in the new year.

Let’s hope the new smooth-talking elites learn the lesson of the French Revolution before it’s too late and chaos descends.