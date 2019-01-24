According to Freud meditation is a reaction formation of omnipotence to infantile helplessness.



Source: LankaWeb – Meditation and Psychoanalysis

+ We also can make a distinction between two types of meditation:

Those that believe in God and God’s guidance (e.g. Christian and Hindu)

Those that do not (e.g. Buddhist or atheist).

The above article seems to overlook the first type.

As for Jung; he was not in favor of everyone abolishing the ego but, for Westerners, making the ego a servant of the self. Jung envisioned the self as the totality of the psyche which, in his essentially gnostic view, included the idea of God.