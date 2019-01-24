According to Freud meditation is a reaction formation of omnipotence to infantile helplessness.
Source: LankaWeb – Meditation and Psychoanalysis
+ We also can make a distinction between two types of meditation:
- Those that believe in God and God’s guidance (e.g. Christian and Hindu)
- Those that do not (e.g. Buddhist or atheist).
The above article seems to overlook the first type.
As for Jung; he was not in favor of everyone abolishing the ego but, for Westerners, making the ego a servant of the self. Jung envisioned the self as the totality of the psyche which, in his essentially gnostic view, included the idea of God.
