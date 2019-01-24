Muhammad (570-632) was born in Mecca and is the prophet and founder of Islam.

Not unlike characters from the ‘hero cycle’ that scholars say is found in religion, mythology and literature, Muhammad was orphaned at a young age and raised by his grandfather. When his grandfather passed away, his uncle became a surrogate father and raised him as a merchant.

At 24 years Muhammad served a wealthy widow, who later became his wife. By this time Muhammad was developing into a contemplative person and believed he was being called to introduce a new faith, one which would build upon and perfect the earlier religions of Judaism and Christianity.

After 600 CE he believed he received divine revelations from the angel Gabriel who revealed the contents of the Koran and commanded him to preach the new religion.

Different Islamic traditions variously elaborate on the belief that Muhammed received divine revelations. Some say he was initially upset by the event but his wife and Christian cousin consoled him.

Shia Muslims believe, however, that he was not distressed but rather, anticipated and welcomed the revelations from Gabriel.

Wikipedia adds:

According to Welch these revelations were accompanied by mysterious seizures, and the reports are unlikely to have been forged by later Muslims. Muhammad was confident that he could distinguish his own thoughts from these messages.¹

Opposed by the Meccans, Muhammad fled to Medina in 622 CE and became supreme arbitrator and ruler. He then instigated a war against his opponents—that is, against enemies of the new religion.

Muhammed conquered Mecca in 630, where he was seen as prophet-ruler of all Arabia. In 632 CE he made a final pilgrimage to Mecca. On Mount Arafat, he articulated the ritual surrounding such pilgrimages (Hajj).

Back at home, Muhammed fell ill and died in the company of Ayeshah, one of his nine wives, and the daughter of an early disciple, Abu Bekr.

According to Muslim tradition, Muhammad’s wife Khadija was the first to believe he was a prophet.

—

¹ See: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Muhammad (quote is from the 2010/10/31 version of Wikipedia).

