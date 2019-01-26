Artificial intelligence is the future of aerospace and defence, but the chief executive of French giant Thales says there is one application of the technology that his firm will never pursue: autonomous killing machines.“It has been discussed for too long, to be honest. It’s not that difficult to say no to killer robots,”

Source: Killer robots aren’t just science fiction anymore | canada.com

+ Equally as disconcerting is when human beings themselves behave like robots.

Interestingly, the word robot was coined by the Czech playwright Karel Čapek (1880-1938) who introduced it in his 1920 hit play, R.U.R., or Rossum’s Universal Robots.

