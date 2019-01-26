How has a colony of humans found themselves on a planet an impossible distance from Earth with no ship, no technology, and no electricity? That’s the question the crew of the Discovery faces as they …

Source: Star Trek: Discovery Recap: New Eden, Old Religion | Space

+ Why is Star Trek just marginally interesting these days?

I found the last episode got boring in the middle so had to stop the PVR and resume watching another day. Yes, I did resume but that was only because I had nothing better to do. By way of contrast, last night I watched two gripping episodes of Vikings in rapid succession. But Star Trek, well, it’s now become a labor of love.

Part of the problem I think is that Trek is trapped in its own roots. On the plus side, Trek has always been progressive, from that first interracial kiss to the mature exploration of non-heterosexual relationships. On the downside, however, old ideas like the Prime Directive and the homogeneity of all religions hold the show back. Not unlike a creaky old religion that must conform to its theology, Trek simply must fit its own mold, its own formula. And that, unfortunately, can devolve into formulaic trash, as we saw with Enterprise.

To me, Discovery is teetering on the edge of either going somewhere or going nowhere. It’s up to the producers and writers to save this show. But something tells me the old Trek model is passé. We need something entirely new. Something that shakes everything up and where social commentary/activism is naturally built-in instead of a show’s raison d’être.

A good TV show works noble ideals into its scripts. But when political correctness is the script, that makes for one big yawn, especially in Canada which arguably is culturally way ahead of the States.

What may be new and socially progressive for many south of the border is old hat up here.