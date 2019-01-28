During a lunch with young Catholics, Pope Francis spoke out about the sexual abuse of children by clergy members. It was his first time directly broaching the subject during World Youth Day celebrations in Panama.

Source: Young Catholics grill Pope Francis on church sex abuse | News | DW | 27.01.2019

+ As the Catholic Church becomes increasingly embattled with repeated lawsuits concerning the sexual abuse of vulnerable, trusting minors, some parishes respond by becoming more apologetic, others by becoming more defensive and authoritarian.

Recently one homilist compared Catholics to “sheep” while people who regularly shouted at the Church sign (outside his parish window) were like the “wolves” in scripture.

I couldn’t believe the inanity of this priest’s comments. How so many Catholics can turn a blind eye to the Church’s systemic corruption, the preponderance of gay clergy in a church that ironically says homosexuality is a “disorder” (which could be construed as unfounded hate speech), and of course, the sheer amount of sex abuse lawsuits… it’s almost enough to make me say goodbye to the two-faced hypocrisy.

If it were not for the Church’s strong spiritual presence, I would. No amount of sleaze, corruption and juvenile thinking can kill the Holy Spirit.

Hence the phrase: ex opere operato.