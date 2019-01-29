What if a brain scan could tell you what medicine treats your depression?

Source: Meet the scientists who are training AI to diagnose mental illness – The Verge

+ Articles like this make me glad I was born in the 20th century and not in some dystopian future where individuality could be stamped out by myopic ‘corrections’ officers and their politically charged algorithms.

When studying in the 80s and 90s there were two main camps in academic psychology. For convenience, I’ll call them experimental vs. humanistic psychology. For the most part, adherents within each camp directly or indirectly challenged and even mocked each other.¹

Despite the thinly veiled antagonism, there seemed to be some semblance of balance.

Today, I don’t see too many folks, young or old, thinking seriously about mental health.

Bell Canada offers a “Let’s Talk” day in which the company donates money to mental health causes if you use their paid-for services. But underneath it all, the nature of the talk is not really about critical thinking but rather about “coming out” and “sharing” according to the current hegemony and related diagnostic categories for mental health.

Today’s conversation about mental health arguably adheres to a techno-materialistic “fix it fast” American worldview. It is a documented fact that psychiatrists as a professional body are disproportionately non-religious as compared to the rest of American society and further still, the global society.

Myself, I can see the merit in each side – the clinical and the humanistic – providing they engage in constructive dialog. To focus on just one aspect most likely will not likely bring about genuine personal growth. We need to remember that wellness is a potentially complicated dynamic contingent on biological, psychological, social, political and spiritual elements.

If the above link points to the future of psychiatry, my heart goes out to those non-conforming individuals who will have to deal with it.

—

¹ This tension can be traced back to at least 1890 where the widely influential William James describes experimental psychologists as “spying and scraping.”

—MC