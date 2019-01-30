The academic humanities aren’t anti-science. If anything, they’re too deferential to scientists.

It’s all too easy to assume the truth and authority of something dressed up in the clothing of scientific objectivity.

Source: How blind reverence for science obscures real problems – The Washington Post

+ This article sums up some of the points I’ve been highlighting the past day or so and adds some fresh ideas I haven’t mentioned. Written by an English professor, it’s well worth the read… that is, if we are willing to leave our comfy couch of scientism and enter the far more challenging and unpredictable world of reality.