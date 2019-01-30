Many believe that science and religion are fundamentally opposed to one another. Vision reviews two books addressing the Christian Right’s war against science, as well as a third that attempts a more even perspective.

+ This may not be the absolute best book review I’ve ever seen. But it does make a few good points. After looking it over I thought about the popular BBC Earth reporter, Brian Cox.

Watching Cox’s Wonders of the Solar System: Dead or Alive last night was both interesting and dissatisfying.

Cox is a good example of a clever guy who nonetheless isn’t that bright, spiritually speaking. He regularly talks about how “nature” and “chance” brought about the conditions for humanity to evolve. His scientific dogmatism extends to insulting those who believe in astrology. He calls astrology “rubbish” in this episode, while at the same time reporting measurable forces within the entire solar system – especially Jupiter – that do influence the Earth.

Myself, I don’t give too much credence if any to astrology. But I don’t think I’d call it “rubbish” if I ever had the opportunity to speak on TV.

Cox is a good example of how close-minded science and particularly scientism has swept over the minds of the masses and become the dominant ideology – and funding recipient – in the 21st century.