Many believe that science and religion are fundamentally opposed to one another. Vision reviews two books addressing the Christian Right’s war against science, as well as a third that attempts a more even perspective.
+ This may not be the absolute best book review I’ve ever seen. But it does make a few good points. After looking it over I thought about the popular BBC Earth reporter, Brian Cox.
Watching Cox’s Wonders of the Solar System: Dead or Alive last night was both interesting and dissatisfying.
Cox is a good example of a clever guy who nonetheless isn’t that bright, spiritually speaking. He regularly talks about how “nature” and “chance” brought about the conditions for humanity to evolve. His scientific dogmatism extends to insulting those who believe in astrology. He calls astrology “rubbish” in this episode, while at the same time reporting measurable forces within the entire solar system – especially Jupiter – that do influence the Earth.
Myself, I don’t give too much credence if any to astrology. But I don’t think I’d call it “rubbish” if I ever had the opportunity to speak on TV.
Cox is a good example of how close-minded science and particularly scientism has swept over the minds of the masses and become the dominant ideology – and funding recipient – in the 21st century.
Interesting article. i respect the views you stated. in my own opinion, science is not getting in God’s way. Rather, it is proving to mankind—especially to those who can’t discern on their own—the laws of nature which were created by God.
look at a situation about 350 years ago when worshipers of God, the roman catholic church, whom people think should have known better, disagreed with and condemned Galileo after he correctly said the earth revolves round the sun. in this regard, the church was rather the one getting in the way of God. I might be wrong, but because I believe in evolution, and that it was created by God to keep creation balling, i have to admit that with regard to evolution, the church is getting in God’s way again
maybe i can admit that atheistic scientists are the part of science that could be attempting to get into God’s way, but they ain’t gonna succeed with that
Yeah, I think we have to study how the Bible was formed and appreciate the political and cultural influences that helped shape it.
Let’s also remember that not all Christians are creationists. Some believe in intelligent design.
