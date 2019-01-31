In a groundbreaking article, a team of psychologists replicated 97 published studies with a significant result. The key finding was that only 36% of the 97 significant results could replicated; tha…

Source: A New Look at False Discoveries in the Open Science Collaboration Reproducibility Project | Replicability-Index

+ This could have important implications for the legitimacy of psychiatry. After all, much of the “talk therapy” side of psychiatry is based on psychology studies.

Only 36% replicated?

Gosh, my intuition is better than that. It’s about 50/50.

Hopefully, this pathetic lack of replicability will illuminate to some why I often say this generation is blinded by science, which for all intents and purposes, has become the new religion of the 21st century.