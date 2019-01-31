In response to the gospels not providing a rigorous account Christ’s nature and how he relates to God and the Holy Spirit, a type of inquiry called Christology emerged in the early centuries of Christian history.

Christology is the branch of Christian theology relating to the person, nature, and role of Christ.

Several Church Councils were required to hammer out the fundamental beliefs now upheld by billions of Catholics.

Following the Apostolic Age, the early church engaged in fierce and often politicized debate on many interrelated issues. Christology became a major focus of these debates, and every one of the first seven ecumenical councils addressed Christological issues.¹

One strand of belief rejected by the 5th century Church was monophysitism. This currently unorthodox Christian belief maintained that Christ has only one, entirely divine nature.

There are two main branches of monophysitism.

Eutychianism, where the human and divine natures of Christ were combined to form one new, single nature

Apollinarism (or Apollinarianism), where Christ had a human body and human “living principle” but the Divine Logos had taken the place of the nous, or “thinking principle”

If all this sounds obscure and esoteric, it is. Like a lot of theological speculation, these proclamations rest on religious concepts created by human beings. While some say Christian scripture is “The Word” of God, it took human beings to write the Bible and moreover, to compile and edit it through the centuries.²

Today the Catholic Church upholds the belief, articulated in 451 at the Council of Chalcedon, that Christ has two complete natures—divine and human.

Despite attempts in the 6th century to bring monophysites back into the orthodox fold, they remained separate and splintered into three different churches.

By the 7th century Monophysitism had died out within most of the Byzantine Empire. It lingered, however, in those “pockets” where it had always had a good deal of loyalty: Syria, Egypt, and Armenia. It became official doctrine of the Jacobite (Syria), Coptic (Egypt), and Armenian churches. Since the 7th century, however, their christologies have been altered and are no longer Monophysite in nature; the term for their current christologies is miaphysite.³

In short, monophysitism was a religious construct that didn’t stand the test of time.

—

¹ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Christology

² In many instances, the vast majority of scholars agree that books traditionally attributed to a single author arose from a compilation of sources. This upsets some fundamentalists, probably because they find it easier to consume ready-made ideas rather than take an adult look at religion and perhaps themselves.

³ http://www.earlychristianhistory.info/monoph.html