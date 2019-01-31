The era of paying the Church for salvation seems to be over and long forgotten. But is today’s “spiritual industry” all that different?
Source: Selling Enlightenment: On The Dangers Of Commercialising Spirituality
Advertisements
Religion, Soul, Health, Society, Self-help, Spirituality, Social Sciences
The era of paying the Church for salvation seems to be over and long forgotten. But is today’s “spiritual industry” all that different?
Source: Selling Enlightenment: On The Dangers Of Commercialising Spirituality