In a significant public acknowledgment, a Vatican magazine is denouncing the years of sexual abuse of nuns by priests and the resulting scandal of religious sisters having abortions or giving birth to children not recognized by their fathers.

Source: Nuns were sexually abused by priests as church looked the other way, Vatican magazine says – Los Angeles Times

+ Imagine if this story were the same but instead of the rapes, abortions and adoptions occurring in a large religion, they take place in a small cult. Headlines would be all over the place. All the major news media would pick up the story. But because it’s a large religion, with a lot of power, the story gets buried.

Don’t get me wrong. I love the Eucharist and hope to make it to Mass today. But I must admit to experiencing an ongoing tension between my love for the Eucharist and the creepy vibes I get from some priests and all those parishioners who turn a blind eye to what’s going on and has been going on in the Catholic Church.