Jordan Peterson: It’s ideology vs. science in psychology’s war on boys and men

Source: Jordan Peterson: It’s ideology vs. science in psychology’s war on boys and men | Edmonton Journal

+ Jordan Peterson often cites his background – “I’m a clinical psychologist” – to apparently legitimize his truth claims. But most people with a bit of depth realize that psychology is, for the most part, a soft science.

For those who like to play the science game, I’ll mention a recent study that claims only 36% of 97 psychology studies were replicated. I’m not sure which studies were selected, and I suspect diehard psychologists would claim that some studies are more reliable than others.

The more important point is that science itself cannot escape ideology. As a human enterprise science rests on basic assumptions about our world. It takes place within a limited framework of inquiry. And its perspective and related models are equally limited by that framework, often called a paradigm.

True, paradigms may evolve or shift, but still, it’s always biased human beings – to include groups sharing similar biases – who are peering through the proverbial microscope and constructing ideologically informed models of our world.

First, there is no scientific evidence that aggression, per se, is learned. Like fear, pain, hunger and thirst, rage is instinctual. The biological evidence for this is crystal clear and unshakeable.

Peterson seems to overlook the pervasiveness of ideology in science. Sure, he can argue that the presence of ideology is excessive in some instances. But still, to legitimize a perspective with so-called “scientific fact” to me seems dubious. There is always another way – or ways – when trying to explain things. Not just in psychology but in science everywhere.