Before he started the whole alien spaceship thing last year, the chairman of Harvard University’s astronomy department was known for public lectures on modesty. Personal modesty, which Avi Loeb said he learned growing up on a farm. And what Loeb calls “cosmic modesty” – the idea that it’s arrogant to assume we are alone in the universe, or even a particularly special species.

Source: An Alien Spaceship May Be Among Us, Says Harvard’s Top Astronomer

+ The whole problem with current attempts to find ETs probably rests on the parochial outlook of most researchers. It’s like a bunch of ants trying to find a bird in the sky. If we want to find out if ETs exist, we should develop ways of perceiving that would enable us to actually reach them. Yes, I’m talking about psi and paranormal abilities. A big taboo in our culture mostly because most of us do not possess these abilities beyond the range of “normal” intuition.

Basically, if you want to see a bird in flight be like a bird, not an ant.