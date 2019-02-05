My previous review of Star Trek: Discovery “Point of Light” was only based on the first half of the episode because I paused the PVR to avoid dozing off.

Last night watching the second half I mused, I was right… this Klingon stuff really is boring and, like I said, it’s like watching a third-rate heavy metal band.

However, there were some positive aspects in the second half.

Pulling the fungus out of Tilly’s body was sort of cool. And her final admission that she actually has a problem was handled well. In the first half of the episode, Tilly was still concealing her “ghost” which seemed unrealistic. If she really were a promising Starfleet officer headed for the captaincy, why wouldn’t she report the psychic disturbance at first onset?

In the second half she finally does come out and the scene is effective and believable. I suppose many are reticent to report mental health issues right away. Most folks probably want to try to figure things out for themselves before getting help elsewhere.

So the Tilly sequence was convincing in toto. We’re all just human, replete with flaws. And I guess this could include Starfleet hotshots on the fast-track.

Also, Michael Burnham’s dialog with her foster mother Amanda wasn’t filled with trite one-liners as suggested in my last review. There was a bit more depth to the script but I still found that scene tiresome. I barely followed it because I was tuning out from the tedium. Maybe the Vulcan theme is just overworked, like a lot of Trek. After all this show and, more to the point, the basic ideas it must adhere to are over 50 years old.

My prediction: Discovery goes three seasons at most before the Federation warp drive is permanently dismantled and a whole new genre of weirdness and wonder takes its place.