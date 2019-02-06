Source: Blackface scandal spotlights deeply embedded racism in U.S. | CTV News

+ I had to chuckle last night when Trump weaved his myths about the USA. It actually was a pretty good speech from an English lit perspective. Trump employed colorful metaphors that Homer would no doubt have approved of.

The Rosy Fingers of Dawn… ~ Homer The Golden Beaches of California… ~ Trump

The USA may be good at business and tech, which no doubt we all benefit from, but colorful myths about the USA being the envy of the world just don’t fit with reality.

Historically the USA has lagged behind Canada in key social issues.* No, I didn’t say socialist. I said social. There is a difference, just in case some dopey folks south of the border don’t know that.

The above article points to some of those differences. While the American south was still beating and branding slaves, many Canadians were trying their best to help those who could escape through the underground railroad.

Another pressing human rights issue is capital punishment. In Canada, we find the death penalty violent, primitive and inhumane.

But that’s for another post, another day…