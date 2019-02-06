We often hear the word monotheism without stopping to consider what it means.

People dress in certain ways, pray, quarrel, spend time in prison and even die upholding their particular take on this essentially mysterious word.

Sure, we can give a definition: Monotheism is the belief in only one God as opposed to many gods. But just what the words imply not only varies among religions but at some point becomes indescribable.

It seems ironic that throughout history many people have killed one another over something they could not fully understand.

The religions most commonly associated with monotheism are Judaism, Islam and Christianity, sometimes called “religions of the book.”¹

Sikhism, although replete with a series of gurus, is also monotheistic. Most adherents of Hinduism believe their religion is monotheistic, the many Hindu gurus, gods and goddesses generally seen as manifestations of the one supreme Brahman.

Some, especially Jews, Muslims and Hindus, question whether the Christian Trinity is truly monotheistic. And other important varieties of monotheism can be found throughout the history of philosophy and religion.

The ancient Greek Xenophanes (circa 570 – 475 BCE) deconstructed the prevailing Greek gods, seeing them as anthropomorphic constructions. Xenophanes advocated a type of monotheism and, not surprisingly, was not very popular in his time.

Deism asserts the existence of a single god, the Designer of the designs in Nature. Some Deists believe in an impersonal god that does not intervene in the world; other Deists believe in intervention through Providence.

Monism is sometimes associated – especially by Western scholars – with the type of monotheism found in Hinduism, encompassing pantheism and panentheism, as well as the concept of a personal god.

Pantheism holds that the universe itself is God. The existence of a transcendent being beyond nature is rejected.

Panentheism is a form of monistic monotheism which holds that God is all of existence, containing, but not identical to, the Universe. Here God is omnipotent and all-pervading, the universe is part of God, and God is both immanent and transcendent.²

Substance monotheism, found in some indigenous African religions, regards many gods are different forms of a single underlying substance.

Trinitarian monotheism is the Christian belief in one God as three distinct persons; The Father, The Son and The Holy Spirit.¹

Sometimes religious believers lean toward different emphases within their distinct understanding of monotheism. In Catholicism, for example, St. Francis of Assisi’s Canticle of the Sun could be seen as containing elements of pantheism because the prayer personifies what some Catholics tend to see as soulless “nature” or “the natural world.” And the ancient Greek Plato usually sees God as many but sometimes in his dialogues has Socrates refer to “the god” in singular form.³ Early anthropologists like E. B. Tylor believed in a natural progression from animism and polytheism to monotheism. Sigmund Freud went as far to say that monotheism arose from collective guilt over a slaying of Moses, the ‘primal father.’ Freud’s view is quite fanciful, roundly critiqued and shows how even careful thinkers can come up with crazy ideas. Today, many people believe their view of God is the right one. Myself I like to keep an open mind and learn as I go along, never expecting to fully understand. —

¹ Catholics do not see themselves as exclusively of the book because of their sacred tradition which they claim supports scripture like ‘two branches from the same tree.’

² See also https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Panentheism

³ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Monotheism

