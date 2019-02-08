A Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor of philosophy has presented a new theory of time. Dr Bradford Skow says the idea that time flows like a river (stock image shown) is not necessarily correct.

+ Some have been thinking this way for quite some time; it’s not necessarily an idea new to 2015 (when the above article first appeared). For more background see my 2013 post: Farewell to karma (scroll down the page to “Rethinking Space-Time”).

I would hazard to suggest that the more spiritually aware we become, the more we realize the future can bleed into or even influence the present. Just as we can see a distant train coming down the track toward where we stand, some super sensitives say they can perceive the future ‘coming to meet us’ in the present. A bit of a strange idea, yes. But that might be due to the fact that most of humanity operates on a pretty mundane level of awareness, somewhere between apes and what we really can become as a species.

Of course, one doesn’t need to be a mystic, per se, to entertain the idea that past, present and future exist in an interactive whole. Quite a few thinkers and cosmologists are starting to take this theory seriously.

I remember talking to a traditional theologian about this. He balked at the idea, declaring instead that God knows what will happen in the future, so chooses to reveal that knowledge to some chosen individuals. This traditional hypothesis explains precognition and premonition just as well as the more recent hypothesis of temporal interactivity.

Personally, I think both hypotheses could be true and need not be mutually exclusive.