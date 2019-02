Gosh it was bad. I recently read some old stuff I wrote while in the midst of hammering out my own ideas about space, time and life. It’s not easy actually living one’s metaphysics and simultaneously putting those ideas down in a pleasing package. The piece still isn’t quite up to my current standards but it is better.

I find that revising old material is much harder than starting afresh.

Oh well, at least it is more readable than before.

Farewell to Karma.