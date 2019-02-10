Question: Is it okay to use mediums and consult psychics? What does the Church say about these? Answer: No, it is a grave sin to consult any form of diviner, clairvoyant, witch doctor, sorcerer and…



+ I think some Catholics fail to realize that not all mystics are necessarily consorting with the devil. Because mystics tend to be different, they are usually misunderstood.

We hear countless accounts of this sorry dynamic throughout the history of the Church. Individuals who down the road would be deemed saints are often persecuted in their lifetimes by the very same Church that eventually canonizes them.

A lesson for today: We should not make hasty judgments simply because we do not understand someone.