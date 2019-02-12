Brain and Behavior releases new research linking the importance of spirituality and religion in depression-prone families. New research in Brain and Behavior shows the world a different perspective on the role of spirituality and religion. The study consisted of 99 participants, after narrowing it down from 122, from three generations in a family. The researchers […]
Source: Changes in the Human Brain Connected to Religion and Belief Could Provide Resilience to Depression – World Religion News
