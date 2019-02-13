Your family history just got more complicated.

But now a third ex from long ago has been isolated in Eurasian DNA, thanks to deep learning algorithms sifting through a complex mass of ancient and modern human genetic code.

Source: Artificial Intelligence Has Found an Unknown ‘Ghost’ Ancestor in The Human Genome

+ I am a touch skeptical about this. Not to say that it is necessarily wrong but the whole concept of ‘deep learning algorithms’ sounds a bit suspect to me. Consider how several different commercial ancestry DNA kits gave different results over a set of identical twins. And they were not going back nearly as far as this research purports to.

See also the Ancestry companies’ response: https://www.cbc.ca/marketplace/blog/dna-ancestry-companies-respond