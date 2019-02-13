The tactics are similar to those involved in Harvey Weinstein’s alleged attempts to silence or discredit women charging him with sexual assault, according to a 2018 report by Ronan Farrow in the New Yorker.

Source: Spies Tried to Discredit Critics of Israeli Firm NSO Group: Report | Fortune

+ Did you know that spies go back to Biblical times? This is something I learned in graduate school when I began to read the Bible cover to cover.

See what the land is like and whether the people who live there are strong or weak, few or many.19 What kind of land do they live in? Is it good or bad? What kind of towns do they live in? Are they unwalled or fortified? 20 How is the soil? Is it fertile or poor? Are there trees in it or not? Do your best to bring back some of the fruit of the land.” ~ Numbers 13: 18-20

From looking at the headlines over the past few years, I have realized that spies do many different things.

Primarily they need an (apparently) legitimate cover. And from the spy’s perspective the more integrated they are in the otherwise healthy social system they intend to corrupt, erode and exploit, the better.

So, to take a hypothetical example, if a hostile spy was a professor of religious studies, they would come equipped with powerful tools to wield over their colleagues and students, if necessary.

Knowledge of Greek, Hebrew, and Latin would be blue chip skills, of course. But additional things would matter too.

Publications in otherwise respectable outfits would help to solidify their cover.

American publishers would be preferred; something like, say, Eerdmans. This venerable old publishing house would never imagine that a contributor was desperately trying to destroy the very cultural and political fabric that made it possible for the company to flourish in the first place.

Selah selah.