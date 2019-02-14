Out of the many gods of ancient Egypt an inspired Pharaoh created a monotheistic faith. What was Atenism and why did it fail?

Source: Why did an ancient Egyptian king erase all gods but Aten? | Aeon Essays

+ Ancient Egyptian monotheism was based on sun worship, which is entirely different from worshipping a deity beyond comprehension, beyond space and time. About the only thing in common is the devotional attitude and the number “one.” Other than that, the similarities end there.

By way of analogy, I could have one wife or one pet canary. And I could love each of these beings.

To say a wife and a canary are equivalent is patently absurd and yet the kind of flawed reasoning found in the notion that Jewish monotheism is equivalent to the fleeing Egyptian monotheism of Atenism.

A sun god is not an eternal, omnipotent, omniscient and mysterious God. The one can be seen with the eyes, the other through faith and spirituality.