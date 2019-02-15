The Moon is the Earth‘s natural satellite with a diameter of 3,476 km, orbiting our planet from a distance of about 384,400 km.

American astronauts first walked on the Moon on July 21, 1969. A uniquely American achievement, most everyone in the world rejoiced and those with TV watched in wonder as the event signified

One small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.

For many years it was thought that the moon had next to no water on its surface. But recent discoveries of surface ice have revolutionized this view, as well as prospects for future lunar habitation.

In mythology, male and female lunar deities take on a wide variety of meanings and functions throughout history.¹ And many calendars were moon-based before solar calendars improved accuracy, something which farmers and mariners, alike, depended on.

Increased madness and crime were often associated with the moon. Many people believed that the moon’s gravitational force affected human brains just like the variable pull that contributes to tides. Some folks even believe it today. However, this idea seems spurious for several reasons:

As the late astronomer George Abell of the University of California, Los Angeles, noted, a mosquito sitting on our arm exerts a more powerful gravitational pull on us than the moon does. Yet to the best of our knowledge, there have been no reports of a “mosquito lunacy effect.” Second, the moon’s gravitational force affects only open bodies of water, such as oceans and lakes, but not contained sources of water, such as the human brain. Third, the gravitational effect of the moon is just as potent during new moons — when the moon is invisible to us — as it is during full moons.²

It may not cause madness but the moon still has a wonderful mystique and I hate to imagine a future where so-called lunar “development” corrupts its pure ivory glow as viewed from Earth.

Arguably competing for its mystique is Mars, where the commercial company SpaceX is developing rockets that could conceivably take payloads large enough to build a Mars base.

The future only knows what will happen. In the meantime, let’s enjoy the wonderful spectacle of an uncorrupted full moon while we still can.

—

