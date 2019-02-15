Masri said the operatives were “looking for dirt and irrelevant information about people involved.”

Source: Undercover spies caught fishing for anti-Israel remarks following Canadian sting – National | Globalnews.ca

+ As a kid probably all I knew about spies was James Bond and the old Mad Magazine “Spy vs. Spy” comics. I remember not really understanding as a child but being interested in the Mad comics. One spy wore a black suit, the other a white suit. Otherwise, they looked exactly the same.

In the real world, however, it would be foolish to suppose that all spies are the same. Some work for democratic governments, trying to preserve the rights and freedoms that our fathers and mothers carved out for us. Others work for oppressive, murderous regimes, operating on fear, hatred, and jealousy.

I think it is important that folks today understand the difference. With the emerging global society, it is tempting to say, “Everything’s okay… I don’t care… it has always been this way.”

But everything is not okay. And if hostile spies were ever to gain the upper hand, our subsequent loss of freedoms, prosperity and human rights would soon become painfully clear.

We have to choose and fight for freedom every day.