Despite our best efforts to understand his ways, he won’t be bound by our tidy notions of divine etiquette.

Source: If You Think You Have God Figured Out, You Definitely Don’t | Christianity Today

+ Everyone seems to have their own take on God. Some believe that all interpretations are right because the universe is a cosmic playground (Sanskrit: Lila). Others, mostly fundamentalists, believe that some interpretations are right and others are wrong. And yet more moderate approaches try to find elements of truth in each while believing that some paths could be closer and others further from the light.

My own view is that truth comes out through the interaction of various perspectives. That’s why I don’t necessarily shun those who rub me the wrong way. If what they say or do bothers me, there might be something in myself I must address. (After all, only madpersons think they are perfect.)

Mind you, that argument only goes so far. Some things could bother us because they really suck. And some people seem to convey such bad or toxic vibes that associating with them too closely can interfere with our vocational duties. So naturally, we should politely distance ourselves from situations and people who affect us like that.

We do not have to associate with everyone, even if scriptures talk about love and turning the other cheek. There are also moments in scripture where Jesus creates distance from bad seeds because he knew it was not yet his time to die. And, come to think of it, Mary and Joseph had to escape persecution for Jesus to be born in the first place.

In modern-day terms, we call it creating “appropriate boundaries.” An important thing to remember!