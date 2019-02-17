This was a fascinating interview and I generally like Fareed Zakaria’s show but today I thought one of his questions was a bit tacky.

“Why are you obsessed with toilets?” asked Zakaria.

“Umm. I guess I am obsessed with toilets, Gates replied.

To me, this was a cheap shot alluding to so-called Freudian fixation at the anal stage of development.

If parents are too strict or begin toilet training too early, Freud believed that an anal-retentive personality develops in which the individual is stringent, orderly, rigid, and obsessive. (Source)

Okay, Zakaria said it with a smile but still, this kind of cheap shop is something we’d expect from a high-school or maybe first-year university student. And CNN even quoted Gates in the footer for a few seconds: “I guess I am obsessed with toilets.”

Maybe this is just American humor?

Gates went on to explain in detail the very real problem of human sanitation in so-called third world countries, something which Zakaria should know about having come from India.

I experienced it firsthand when living in India in the 1980s and 90s. The smell was appalling and hygiene equally alarming when I studied and traveled there. I came to adapt to the general squalor but I did become seriously ill at least twice.

Three cheers for Gates for trying to fix the problem.