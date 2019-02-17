Moses and Monotheism is the last complete work written by Sigmund Freud in 1939, prior to his doctor-assisted death by morphine.

The book fancifully reconstructs the biblical story of Moses according to Freud’s psychoanalytic theory.

Freud claims that Moses was an Egyptian noble who introduced the Jewish people to the Egyptian monotheism of Akhenaton. This eventually caused unrest among the Jews who, according to Freud, murdered Moses.¹

The ensuing collective guilt for the murder of Moses necessitated a religion of atonement for slaying what Freud calls the ‘primal father’.

Moses and Monotheism is variously regarded as a ludicrous view of history to a groundbreaking exercise in postmodern reconstruction.

Joseph Campbell, the American mythologer, took his usual diplomatic stand by saying that Freud was ‘noble’ for publishing controversial ideas that alienated some of his followers and which were attacked by both the educated and laypersons.²

My main critique of Freud’s view is that Akhenaton’s monotheism advanced Aten, an entirely solar deity, while the Jewish Yahweh is far greater than the universe (and sun) he creates, as made clear throughout the Bible.³

“For my thoughts are not your thoughts,

neither are your ways my ways,”

declares the Lord.

“As the heavens are higher than the earth,

so are my ways higher than your ways

and my thoughts than your thoughts” ~ Isaiah 55: 8-9

It is easy to fault Freud for slapping his theories onto the Bible but not a few New Age thinkers and religious zealots also offer facile reconstructions of the past to support their opinions, and far less cleverly than did Freud.

Now called pseudohistory, a good example is found in the idea that UFO‘s instead of human beings built the Egyptian pyramids. There is plenty of hard archeological evidence that human work gangs built the pyramids but some pseudohistorians, for whatever reasons, ignore it.

Another example of biasing history to fit belief can be found among Christian fundamentalists who zealously proclaim ‘The End Is Near!’ whenever anything bad happens.

Fanatical Christians have been doing this for centuries: Nero, The Black Death, Napoleon, Hitler, the atom bomb, Y2K, 9/11… all were taken as signs that the end of the world was just around the corner.

Like Freud and his imaginative take on the Bible, many people and groups can let their imaginations run wild to the detriment of their reason.

¹ Some suggest that Freud borrowed this idea from Ernst Sellin, deduced from Hosea 12:13-14.

² https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Moses_and_Monotheism

³ See my comments here: https://epages.wordpress.com/2019/02/14/why-did-an-ancient-egyptian-king-erase-all-gods-but-aten-aeon-essays-opinion/