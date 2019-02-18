Jim Morrison (1943-71) was a charismatic rock and roll hero and frontman for the successful 1960’s group, The Doors. He also wrote poetry and dabbled in filmmaking.

Always controversial, Morrison was once arrested for a college prank and another time for indecent exposure in Miami. He was exonerated for the second arrest some years later.

The Doors had a string of hits, including “Light My Fire,” “Hello, I Love You,” “Break on Through,” “L.A. Woman” and “Riders of the Storm.” And many of their songs appear in TV (The Simpsons, Supernatural), film (Apocalypse Now, Taps) and in electronica remixes.

Other songs like “Celebration of the Lizard” question the line between sanity and madness while “The Soft Parade” looks at religious hypocrisy while advocating a peaceful hippie utopia.

Morrison’s father was a decorated admiral and Navy aviator, which seems to permeate the background of the Doors’ work, especially in songs like “The Unknown Soldier,” “Land-Ho,” and “L’America.”

Biographer Danny Sugarman claims in No One Here Gets Out Alive (1980) that Morrison had a photographic memory. Friends apparently would open a book in Morrison’s library, give him a page number and he could recite the exact printed words on that page.

To me, this sounds like a bit of a stretch but admittedly, Morrison was unusual. So it is possible.

Some of Morrison’s haunting poetics have been admired by literary figures, to include William S. Burrows. And the video “People are Strange” reveals that the Doors were video-conscious decades before MTV and YouTube.

After a drug and sex-filled career, Morrison was found dead in a Paris hotel bathtub at the young age of 27. No autopsy was performed but it’s generally assumed he died of a heart attack brought on by drug use.

Recently Sina, the internet’s cool little sister, has brought the Doors back to life with her drums cover of “Light My Fire.”