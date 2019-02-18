A difference about this theory, called “First Sight,” is that it assumes that a much bigger domain of unconscious information stands behind experience. This includes things that are beyond the reach of our senses — it includes the extrasensory. And it assumes that this reference to extrasensory information is not rare, but that it is continual.

+ A lot of people write about psi and paranormal abilities.

How do these differ from good, old intuition?

Maybe they don’t. The above article suggests they are more or less the same.

Could so-called psychics – if they are not deceived or frauds – amplify something we all have?

One problem with this idea is that of verification. No matter how hard psychics try to convince us they are “in tune,” they cannot repeat their alleged feats under controlled conditions.

Some say this does not invalidate the idea of psi. It simply works according to its own schedule, its own rules.

Christian religious people tend to see psychic abilities as not too strange but a gift from God (when they are good) or from the evil one (if they draw a soul to damnation).

A priest once suggested – a nice priest, not the angry authoritarian variety – that the word “impression” was useful. We get an impression about something. It’s up to us to try to verify it empirically.

Another nice priest – yes, I have met more than one – suggested the word “insight” was somewhat higher than intuition because insight suggests the impression comes from God.¹

Who knows.

I don’t think the words used to describe are as important as our attitude toward this often murky phenomenon.

Instead of saying we “know” we should admit uncertainty when it comes to intuitive truth claims—until, of course, we get hard proof that we are right or wrong.

That isn’t an easy thing, of course. People lie and cheat. Others seem not to know their own minds. So verification is more like an art than a science. But art doesn’t verify. It only suggests.

¹ This same priest referred to the theological classic, Insight by Bernard Lonergan. https://goo.gl/BTch1g