In the Old Testament, Moses (13th – 15th century BCE) is the son of Amran of the tribe of Levi. He becomes a major prophet and lawgiver as well as the leader of the Israelites during their 40 years in the wilderness.

Like many mythic heroes, Moses escaped premature death from a hostile power. The Egyptian Pharaoh ordered all newborn Hebrew boys to be killed in order to reduce the Israelite population. The baby Moses’ Hebrew mother hid him in a basket and placed it in the Nile river; he was later discovered by the Pharaoh’s daughter.

Although the Hebrews and the Egyptians were generally at odds with each another, Pharaoh’s daughter – who is unnamed in the Old Testament – takes pity on the baby and rescues Moses from certain death.

Raised as an Egyptian, the young adult Moses kills an Egyptian slavemaster who was being cruel to a Hebrew slave. Moses flees to Midian to escape the death penalty and marries Zipporah.

At Mount Horeb, God appears to Moses as a burning bush, reveals his name YHWH (probably pronounced Yahweh) and commands him to return to Egypt to deliver his chosen people (Israel) out of slavery and into the Promised Land (Canaan).

During the journey, we encounter the strange tale where God tries to kill Moses because he had not circumcised his son but Zipporah saves his life.

When Moses returns to Egypt, God makes Pharaoh refuse Moses’ request to free the Israelites. God then sends ten plagues which eventually convince the Pharaoh to agree. Moses leads the Israelites to the Egypt border but God hardens Pharaoh’s heart again so that he could destroy the Pharaoh and his army at the Red Sea Crossing, showing his power to Israel and the nations.

So Moses leads the Jewish people out of slavery through the Red Sea and receives the Ten Commandments on Mt. Sinai (Exodus 20: 1-17).

Tradition ascribes authorship of the Pentateuch to Moses but contemporary scholarly consensus maintains that Moses was not a historical person but rather a legend.

Not unlike King Arthur and other misty figures not adequately recorded by ancient historians, the legend may be an embellishment of some historical person (or persons) but the Egyptians made no record whatsoever of Moses’ alleged time spent in Egypt. Considering the biblical story exalts Moses as an important figure, the lack of actual historical records speaks volumes. Likewise, there is no archaeological evidence for the biblical account.

Biblical fundamentalists may not like that. But it’s a fact. And dealing with reality, I think, is far more important than getting lost in myths and fantasies.

Myths and fantasies certainly have their place. They can inspire and be thought-provoking. But again, part of becoming a responsible adult is learning to tell the difference between stories and true stories.

