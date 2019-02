Why we have a hard time saying we were unequivocally wrong.

Source: The Struggle to Say ‘I’m Sorry’ in Public

+ In some cases people hesitate to apologize out of fear for repercussions. If we lived in a perfect, loving world where we forgave and transgressors willingly compensated for their sins, then saying sorry would be easier. But we live in an imperfect world. Hence the truly rare occasions where people apologize on their own accord.