Folk belief holds that if you have won one Oscar, your odds of ever winning a second are greatly diminished by the dreaded “Oscar Jinx”

Any discussion of folklore and the Oscars must include the customs practiced by viewers at home, who eagerly tune in each year to watch what host Johnny Carson in 1979 jokingly called “two hours of sparkling entertainment spread out over a four-hour show.”

Source: A Smithsonian Folklorist Delves Into the Rituals and Rewards at the Academy Awards | At the Smithsonian | Smithsonian

+ Johnny Carson was the best. I love that quote. I’m so thankful I was born in a time where I could watch Johnny at his peak, just before his show began to decline. As for the Oscars, I think they’re still evolving and haven’t peaked yet, even if they’ve become more of a mouthpiece for partisan politics instead of a celebration of the vast array of cinema that’s out there. I suppose it’s always been that way.

I once had this drippy professor who somehow escaped to North America from a communist country. Seems s/he had little or no appreciation for anything but the dirty old buildings of Vienna, which s/he seemed to like an awful lot.

I’ve always felt that movies and TV are a unique statement of (mostly) American culture. The sheer amount of work and preparation that goes into a good movie or TV show is staggering. Just because they don’t crumble with time doesn’t mean they are any less of an achievement than say, Schönbrunn or Hofburg Palace.

If I were an apocalyptic librarian and had to choose what to keep for posterity, I’d say ditch the palaces but keep the films.

Much easier to store… and far more culture embedded in them.