By offering up their services for a fee, cybercriminals make it possible for almost anyone with a computer and internet connection to steal money and personal information.

Source: How cybercriminals sell their skills so the average Joe can steal money | CBC News

+ Sexism in the CBC. If I were writing this article I would have said so the average Joe OR JANE can steal money. Should women be overlooked or get a free pass when they do bad things? This is just as traditionally sexist as the Catholic take on women as “feminine” and “supportive” which the CBC roundly critiques.

True colors exposed. CBC hypocrisy.