CHRISTIAN persecution expert reveals that in India Christians are considered “second class citizens” because of Hindu extremists and an increase in “toxic” nationalism.

+ As a foreign student in the late 20th century, I experienced a curious mix of artificial “movie star” along with “second-class citizen” status in India. Some of the local students wanted to get to know me not so much for me but because they were so desperately bored with being stuck in India. One asked flat out for money but others just wanted a hit of culture that went beyond the stifling traditionalism of India at that time.

Sometimes I was taken to the head of a line. Other times I was forced to wait while many other locals rushed ahead of me in a line. It was both special treatment and discriminatory treatment, depending on the situation.

Also, as a foreign student, my living quarters were a bit better than the “hostels” that Indian students lived in. Still very basic but not quite as squalid: No hot water. Intermittent electricity. Lizards on the wall…

I was more interested in Asian religions back then so never really had a problem with Christian persecution. I hadn’t fully become aware of the difference between my non-Christian and Christian pursuits until I got to a certain place in my spiritual formation.

On the whole, I had the impression that Christianity was viewed by Hindus as something that could be handily fit into their religion and philosophy. One of my more prominent professors told me, “Jesus was a messenger” as if to say that he wasn’t the Messiah as Christians believe, but rather just another good guy working for God.

That arguable watering down of Christianity, of course, doesn’t have anything to do with Christian persecution, per se. It’s just another religious opinion. Over the years I have come to, for the most part, disagree with that view but I am surprised that, in this century, the Hindu persecution of Christians is on the rise.

To me, Hindus were a peaceful, generous lot. Especially the village people. Some of the educated middle-classes seemed just as potentially snobby and insular as any haves in a mostly have-not society. But again, the average Hindu could astonish me with their kindness and generosity.

So it was a complicated picture back when I studied there. If reports of rising “toxic” nationalism and Christian persecution are accurate, that makes me a bit sad. It’s not the India I knew.