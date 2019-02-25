— “Never discuss politics or religion in polite company; it will only cause ill-will and indigestion. Should an unpleasant discourse threaten the peace,

Source: What if ‘Polite Conversation’ Etiquette is Precisely How We Arrived at This Volatile State? (A Call for Submissions) – The Good Men Project

+ There are so many people and bloggers who skirt difficult topics. Some might be too unsettled to consider challenging perspectives. Others, especially bloggers, seem to be running a popularity contest, in some instances probably to escape an oppressive situation at work or home—maybe I’ll get out of this horrid mess if I can just make a living through my blog!

Whatever the reasons, the problem with not talking about difficult topics is that when nothing is said, nothing changes. The same old crud just settles in.

As the Canadian folk-rocker Bruce Cockburn once put it:

The trouble with normal is it always gets worse.

That’s why I prudently stick my neck out at Earthpages. I care. I care about myself. I care about other people. I care about my country. And I care about our Earth.

True, I’d love to somehow morph all this blogging into making a living, especially by the time my current situation changes (which it will). But I am not going to sacrifice my integrity or sense of right and wrong just for the dream of – or actual – money.

The vintage rock band The Moody Blues are a good example of how to make it and, moreover, make it meaningfully. They peaked in the 60s and 70s but had a massive comeback album in the 80s. They continued to release albums and maintain a loyal following right into the 21st century.

The Moodies have always said that the secret of their continued success is, in a word, sincerity.

If we can’t make it in a world that doesn’t value sincerity, then what kind of a world are we really living in?

Our world needs constant vigilance and real change. And that will never happen if we just skirt the issues that matter most.