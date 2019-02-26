The spiritual aspect of a patient’s life has a role to play on the road to recovery from illness, writes SYLVIA THOMPSON

+ One of today’s psychology buzzwords that raises a red flag with me is the word “treated.” This morning, for instance, I saw a headline about how the winter blues could become permanent if not “treated.”

https://fox42kptm.com/news/local/psychologists-say-the-winter-blues-could-lead-into-long-term-depression-if-not-treated

This FOX42 article quotes a P.A. student who suggests some folks should take antidepressants about a 4 to 6 weeks before winter hits. And none of the “self-care” suggestions in a related Psychology Today article involve developing spiritual or religious meaning and practice.

Well, to me that really is SAD.

No wonder our water supply is being saturated with antidepressants to the detriment of people and animals. We are not machines. And this mechanistic approach to the soul is, frankly, alarming.

We need to follow up on poststructuralist thinkers like Michel Foucault and deconstruct the word “treated” before its implied materialistic assumptions become even more firmly entrenched in the 21st-century psyche.

Otherwise, the proverbial tail might wag the proverbial dog into a permanent doghouse.