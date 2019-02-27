Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-91) is regarded as one of the greatest European composers to date, equal in stature to if not surpassing Bach and Beethoven.

Some say he is the greatest composer known to mankind, just as Shakespeare is often cited as the greatest writer. However, I’m not sure how enthusiasts of say, Asian classical music and literature would feel about those claims.

Mozart had a paradoxically charmed and troubled life. A child prodigy born into a Catholic family in Salzburg (present-day Austria), he learned the basics of the piano at 3 years, began composing at age 5 and his father arranged his first European tour at age 6. Wolfgang later worked for the Archbishop of Salzburg, moving to Vienna in 1781, where he was hired as court composer under Joseph II in 1787.

Composing 626 works in all, Mozart was equally comfortable writing symphonies, marches, operas, church music, piano sonatas, a Requiem Mass, and more. His earlier childhood symphonies – first written at age 8 – are superb compared to those of many adult composers.

As Mozart’s duties expanded, he rose early and kept increasingly late hours while composing and, as the Mozart myth has it, sometimes while carousing. For a while, it was popular to say that unlike Beethoven, who meticulously revised and scratched out parts compositions, Mozart almost channeled his work. It was assumed that ideas popped into Mozart’s head and were almost instantly translated to musical notation.¹

This claim, however, doesn’t hold up. In his letters, Mozart wrote that during the daytime hours he thought intensely about his musical work; moreover, sketches and drafts of Mozart’s compositions survive.²

Some believe Mozart’s commissioned Requiem Mass was written for himself because Mozart fell ill and died prior to its completion. Others argue it was about his father who had died several years before.

Mozart apparently did not know who was behind the commission, which was requested by a messenger. The messenger, in fact, was sent by Count Franz von Walsegg, who commissioned the piece to commemorate the anniversary of his wife’s death.

Many scholars contend that the Count kept Mozart in the dark in the vain hope of misappropriating credit for the work.³

Walsegg probably intended to pass the Requiem off as his own composition, as he is known to have done with other works. This plan was frustrated by a public benefit performance for Mozart’s widow Constanze. She was responsible for a number of stories surrounding the composition of the work, including the claims that Mozart received the commission from a mysterious messenger who did not reveal the commissioner’s identity, and that Mozart came to believe that he was writing the requiem for his own funeral.4

David Palmer notes that Mozart’s moving Clarinet Concerto in A Major – completed two months before his death – was written after enduring desperate financial times. Mozart previously had enjoyed prosperity but wasn’t exactly careful with his money. Later in life, he paid for his enthusiastic spending habits but as always, rose above his trials with his music.

An interesting quirk in Mozart’s biography was his penchant for scatological humor. For those unfamiliar with the term, scatological should not be confused with eschatological, which refers to religious musings about end times. Scatological, quite bluntly, is an adjective referring to discourse about feces. In his letters, Mozart made extremely vulgar jokes about feces, mostly to his family.5

It is tempting to psychoanalyze this but we have to remember that scatological jokes were common for certain Europeans of that era. So perhaps we would do better to investigate on a cultural rather than on a personal level.

True, it is surprising to learn that someone as musically sublime as Mozart could make crass and tasteless jokes. But to me this makes him more real. After all, he was just a guy. Incredibly gifted but still, just a guy.

—

¹ Admittedly, I bought into this idea too in a previous version of this article.

³ Considering my own unpleasant encounter with an offspring of so-called European “nobility” from the same general region, I would not be surprised if the Count, indeed, was hoping to commit fraud.

