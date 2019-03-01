The word ‘mystic’ in a positive sense refers to one who believes in and experiences mysticism.

In a pejorative sense, the word is used as a caricature—e.g. wooly-headed mystic.

This negative usage partly arises from a cultural bias which tends to valorize things and experiences obtained through the conventional senses.

I say “partly” because it is true that some people seem to make outlandish claims. So it is good to be critical about mysticism. But being critical does not mean taking the hard line of a hostile skeptic; it also means being open to learning something new.

The celebrated writer on mysticism, Evelyn Underhill, makes a distinction between the sincere and the insincere mystic, and other noteworthy distinctions such as meditation vs. contemplation.

Many scholars try to delineate different general types of mysticism. But the more we study the topic the more we realize that conceptual categories sans experience do not really do mysticism justice.

Most writers on mysticism report what other people – both scholars and mystics – have said. And when we read the autobiographies of self-proclaimed mystics, we often encounter a silly kind of arrogance in which the mystic claims his or her way is the best and highest way.

This inherent bias of a considerable number of mystics had lead scholars to emphasize not just the experiential aspects of mysticism but also the psychological, cultural and historical setting in which the mystic lives (or, as I will outline below, operates).

Despite the inherent problems in making distinctions when defining mysticism, I believe a fundamental distinction may be made in the sphere of ethics.

On this note, I once knew an incredibly arrogant person who often implied that his mystic way was superior to others. He even went as far as to believe that because he had special insights he could break the moral code. For this unscrupulous person, it was “survival of the fittest.”

To me, this person was an example of an evil mystic. Any sincere and genuine mystic would be humble, extremely concerned with the moral code and do their best to rectify their own imperfections. But not this man. He was the opposite.

To equate the human being to – and actually behave like – cruel animals, of course, is what we call Social Darwinism.

Social Darwinism is a scary and inhumane theory that was horrendously applied by the German Nazis in World War II. Social Darwinism says it’s okay to lie, cheat, steal and even murder. Whatever you must do to survive is fine as long as you don’t get caught or, in the case of tyrants, can make your subjects comply through fear.¹

This clearly is not what we want for the future of mankind. That is why I often try to explain, as I see it, the reality of mysticism in its positive and negative aspects.

If nobody knows what’s going on, the bad seeds among us will abuse their unconventional powers to marginalize, cheat and steal – and even occupy otherwise decent nations through espionage and infiltration – while innocent and naive members of society won’t even know what hit them.

And we simply cannot have that.

—

¹ Contemporary English, of course, has two main words for this: Psychopathy and Sociopathy.

