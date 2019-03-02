CARING GOD VS UNCARING GOD; GOD WILL PRESENT HIMSELF ACCORDING TO YOUR PERCEPTION OF HIM

Source: Caring GOD vs uncaring GOD; GOD will present himself according to your perception of him | Motivation, & the Environment

+ I think many believers have moments where we cry out to God, “Why the H did you create this lousy, sin-ridden world in the first place? And what were you thinking when you created animals that must eat each other alive to survive? Are you not ashamed, God, for creating such a messed up world?”

Off the top of my head I can think of two prominent figures who at times felt this way: Paramahansa Yogananda and Carl Jung.

Going from memory (I read his book decades ago), Yogananda in Autobiography of a Yogi wrote something like “Why Why Why?” when reflecting on the horrors of World War II. And in Answer to Job Carl Jung voices the opinion that Job’s suffering points to an immature, underdeveloped deity.

In Jung’s Answer to Job, a short commentary about the Job’s plight, Jung says the Biblical story reveals a dark, non-integrated aspect of God. Why would a perfect God, Jung argues, allow a blameless servant to be persecuted by the devil?¹

Well, there are a few problems with Jung’s take. First, he seems to interpret the Bible story literally, assuming that the events described really took place. Moreover, he discusses God and the God-image as if they are one and the same. Jung also fails to get the overall theological point that God is so beyond us that we must remain humble to hopefully gain a better understanding of God’s ways.²

Whatever.

I must admit, again, that sometimes if I’m having a bad day or two I sort of slide into the Jungian position for a while. But while I’m carping about God a deeper part of me also knows that I’m just fed up with something and that if I remain steadfast and try to improve myself, more graces and even greater awareness will follow.

That’s where faith comes in. It reminds us that not all days are rainy days. The sunshine is sure to follow. And true growth depends on both.

—

¹ https://earthpages.wordpress.com/2013/05/07/book-of-job/

² My favorite passage for this ‘friendly reminder’ is Isaiah 55:6-9, which was instrumental in my return to the religion of my baptism: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Isaiah+55%3A6-9&version=NIV