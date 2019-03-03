People today are interested in learning about the outer world.

we can see that the larger the TV screens, the smaller the screens of our mind.

Source: Spirituality can bring peace- The New Indian Express

+ To some extent I agree with the above article’s stance that we should not overlook inner exploration while exalting outer exploration. The existential psychiatrist R. D. Laing said much the same thing, decades before I could appreciate what he was getting at.

Ideally, the inner and outer worlds are kept in some kind of balance. While we obtain more empirical data and develop new models and theories in science our psychological, sociological, philosophical and spiritual insight should also grow.

Not a few Hindu spiritual leaders, however, seem to have a strong bias toward the inside at the expense of the outside. I think this attitude can lead to errors, provincialism and incompleteness. But then, I am a Canadian, almost at the other side of the cultural and environmental spectrum. The point is, the world is bigger than India but some Indian gurus, probably because they live in such an all-pervasive culture, might not fully appreciate this.*

I’m not just talking off the top of my head. I lived in India for over two years and actually had a primary Hindu guru and some interest in at least three additional gurus. Eventually, I saw through and became extremely uncomfortable with the limitations and power dynamics of the guru-disciple relationship and had to move on to something more appropriate for me—basically, from AUM to Amen.

—

* The Indian reformer and Hindu spiritual figure Swami Vivikenanda is a wonderful exception who critiqued the excessive inwardness of Hindu mysticism.