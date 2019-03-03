Regardless of tradition, spiritual experiences lead to the same brain activation

At the root of most religions and philosophies is a focus on oneness and compassion

Source: Your Brain on Spiritual Experiences | Psychology Today UK

+ Reports on studies like this are often a good example of scientism. In this case, the writer is overreaching the limits of the experimental data, offering an interpretation probably based on what she wants to believe.

For me, religious experience differs dramatically among paths (as does each tradition’s philosophical underpinnings, actual practice, and societal implications). If this study turns out to be reliable, its construct validity remains open to question.

Consider an analogy. Just because radios made by different manufacturers may have similar circuitry, it does not necessarily follow that they all play the same radio station or type of music.

Even if radio listeners use similar words in reporting what they hear, the actual music can still differ significantly. The word “peace” for example might mean Mozart for a classical music lover. But “peace” could also refer to a song by Ozzy Osbourne for another listener. And Katy Perry for yet another.

Silly, silly scientism. I am always disappointed when otherwise bright people suggest things beyond the scope of a given study and their actual experience. And the above article is no exception.