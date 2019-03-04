Shambhala has also produced an unhealthy and untenable authoritarian organizational culture; all students have been funneled towards a single guru who now […]

Source: Petition: Shambhala Buddhism Students seek to split from “authoritarian” structure | Justin Whitaker

+ Sometimes I get the impression that some of my readers think I’m being a bit of a stinker when I critique non-Christian religions. It’s as if it is fine to point out the shortcomings of institutionalized Christianity but for some odd reason, we are not allowed to touch other religions if they go sour.

However, corruption and abuse are corruption and abuse, no matter what mask they hide under. So I felt somewhat vindicated to see someone talking about alleged abuse in a non-Christian religion, not because I delight in abuse stories but because empirical support for hunches is always a good thing—even if it is about bad news.