Folks seem to be becoming more nasty. They shouldn’t, and we can all push back.

So, if high-ranking politicians, for example, behave in an uncivil, mean-spirited. and even cruel manner and are rewarded for it with fame, fortune, and election victories, then we are more likely to behave in this manner ourselves.

Source: Cruelty, Incivility, and Meanness are Never a Good Look | Psychology Today

+ This seems like another thinly veiled attack on President Trump. Please, before you read my comments, understand that I am a Canadian and as such obviously am neither a Democrat or Republican. But I do take an interest in American politics as if affects my country and also as a purely sociological and historical phenomenon. It would be absurd to say I am objective – nobody is – but I might have some insights that many do not. In Canada, you see, it’s pretty in vogue to almost assume you are anti-Trump. But that’s not necessarily me.

I am neither for or against. I just like to, as Patsy Cline once put it, stop, look and listen. In other words, I observe and ask questions instead of offering firm opinions, which I really do not have.

So with this disclaimer, I ask:

Could the above-linked story be an example of thinly veiled aggression in itself?

From another perspective, the author uses psychology – a known weak science with a replication crisis that often seems more like scientism than science – to apparently back up his argument. And he uses this shaky science to argue that uncivil people actually generate unruly behavior among others.

But is this true?

Perhaps people like Trump are disliked because they are removing the mask – or a mask – that so many phony politicians put on to hide their own secretive, implicit or associative aggression.

Now let’s look at Trump’s record on the global scale. Hillary Clinton hyped up the notion that Trump would be a scary person to have access to nuclear codes. But in reality, this hype has proved to be just that. To me, it seems Trump realizes that international peace is better for business and for humanity in general. And his record, so far, seems to back up that view. So Clinton’s comments about Trump and the proverbial “button,” in retrospect, look like an unfounded attack on Trump’s character, peacekeeping capabilities, and psychological stability.

But many Dems and psychiatrists, like the one in the above-linked article, would probably never concede that point.

So maybe, just maybe, some liberals are projecting – another psychology term – their own unresolved aggression onto Trump?

According to this idea, Trump has removed a mask that so many people love to hide behind. And that removal makes them feel uncomfortable. So they psychologically project to protect their own self-image.

I think this is possible. But again, I just ask the questions… 🙂