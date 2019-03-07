Only 36 percent of geoscientists and engineers believe that humans are creating a global warming crisis, according to a survey reported in the peer-reviewed Organization Studies. By contrast, a strong majority of the 1,077 respondents believe that nature is the primary cause of recent global warming and/or that future global warming will not be a very serious problem. Read more: https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2019/03/new_peerreviewed_study_reveals_majority_of_scientists_are_skeptical_of_global_warming_crisis.html#ixzz5hUfGyFjN

Source: Peer-reviewed study reveals majority of scientists are skeptical of ‘global warming crisis’

+ Trudeau in Canada is pushing a carbon tax on already overtaxed Canadians. At the gas pump alone – not to mention yearly municipal, provincial and federal taxes – we pay about 45 cents per litre in tax. Trudeau has the audacity to suggest that Carbon pricing is not a tax. The extra money will apparently go back to the public where it is needed.

If this isn’t Orwellian newspeak I don’t know what is.

How can we trust the government to use this money responsibly? And – let’s get real – with the future or possible present scenario of hostile infiltrators siphoning off tax dollars to some distant European crimelord, why would any sane Canadian want to give more?

I sincerely hope Trudeau’s current scandal over the SNC-Lavalin affair contributes to his losing the next federal election. Hopefully then our pockets will be picked a little less and Canada can return to the bright future which it deserves.