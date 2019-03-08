The Music of The Spheres (musica universalis) is an esoteric idea originally developed by Pythagoras (570-495 BCE) and his followers.

This music apparently was an inner experience that arose through studying the geometric harmony of planetary motion:

There is geometry in the humming of the strings… there is music in the spacing of the spheres.¹

For Pythagoras, the sound was of a subtle, mystical type which only certain gifted souls could perceive.²

Plato (circa 428 – 348 BCE) later linked astronomy and music on the basis of numerical proportions and about two millennia later this sentiment was echoed by the German astronomer Johannes Kepler (1571-1630) and several other Renaissance figures.

Aristotle (384–322 BCE) argued against the Pythagorean view, noting that we cannot hear anything from the observable heavens. And if the objects in the night sky did make a noise, the sound surely would be great (which is not the case).³

However, it seems Aristotle cannot appreciate the point that the type of hearing proposed by the Pythagoreans is subtle, just as we might inwardly see things through the eye of the soul which conventional eyesight does not pick up.

Today, the idea of a subtle, mystical ‘music’ of the heavenly bodies continues to inspire thinkers, mystics, poets, and especially New Age, chillout and astral lounge electronic musicians. So whether real or not, Pythagoras’ idea lives on in the imagination and through artistic expression.

—

¹ https://en.wikiquote.org/wiki/Pythagoras

² http://www.crystalinks.com/musicspheres.html

³ See Part 9 at http://classics.mit.edu/Aristotle/heavens.2.ii.html