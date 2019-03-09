Zoya Akhtar on how the ‘female narrative’, especially on the digital medium, has been exploring female sexuality like never before.

+ When I studied in India in the late 20th century many women were either regarded as goddesses or, if they didn’t appear to fulfill that role, tramps. One friend whom I loved in an entirely platonic sense had to visit another Indian person (after visiting me) so as to avoid gossip and stigmatization.

Looking back, there were some incredibly provincial and messed up attitudes we had to deal with.

Glad to see things are finally changing in the 21st century.