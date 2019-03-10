Criminal psychologist applies current research to our notions about being bad.

Source: The Science of Evil | Psychology Today Canada

+ I don’t buy it. While it is interesting to try to look at evil from neuropsychology and social psychology, any explanation that ignores free will, ethics and spirituality is bound to fall short. Not to say that looking at how someone is ‘wired’ and conditioned is wrong. But it is incomplete.

People change. People see the light. People feel the light. That’s the true source of repentance, confession, behavioral change and salvation.